MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Aug. 1-7

Cart struck

A motorist said he struck a shopping cart in Kroger parking lot being pushed by a young man. The mother of the boy got upset and was screaming, claiming he had a red mark from being struck. Officer reported it was not evident and has requested footage from the store to show what actually took place.

911 hang-up

A call from a Cedar Street home was investigated and found that a two-year-old had accidentally called while playing with the phone.

Domestic issue

Officer responded to a physical altercation between a man and woman at a South Delaware Street address. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The man had left the scene. Information and photos were obtained.

Accident

Two vehicles collided at High and Main streets resulting in damage to both.

Resident cited

A woman was cited for disorderly conduct after officers were called to a South Delaware Street residence for claims of noise and throwing objects.

Dog bites 2

A resident was bitten by a dog on East Elm Street. The owner of the dog also was bitten and both were treated for injuries. The owner said she has contacted the dog warden.

Lockout

Officer assisted a resident who locked her keys inside her truck on Fairway Lane.

Driver cited

A motorist was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence, left of center, marked lanes and improper transportation of a firearm. This occurred in the 200 block of West High Street.

Alarm drop

An officer responded to a Buckeye Lane residence and found the home secure. Home owners reset the alarm.

Road blocked

Officer assisted a motorist with clearing a tree that had fallen on East High Street. ODOT arrived and cut the tree up and cleared the debris from the roadside.

Burglary reported

A resident of West Marion Street reported someone entered his garage and removed several tools. The garage does not have a door.