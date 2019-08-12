Patrol plans sobriety checkpoints this week

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate OVI checkpoints to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county where the checkpoints will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoints, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoints, a news release states.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoints will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.