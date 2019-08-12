Deskins resigns Cardington council

CARDINGTON — Village Council, meeting on Aug. 5, accepted the resignation of council woman Heather Deskins, effective August 31, 2019.

Deskins has served a total of six years that includes one four-year term and she is in the second year of her second term. Applicants interested in the vacant seat are asked to contact Mayor Susie Peyton at the Cardington Municipal Building.

In other business:

Appointment of Dustin F. Hall to the position of part time police officer. Hall is a Marion resident, a graduate of MTC and a seasonal employee with the Cedar Point Police Department.

Hannah Taha was appointed to the position of volunteer fireman for the village, effective August 5, 2019

Police Chief James Wallace said SRO Kiefer would be returning to the school. Kiefer would be present at the schools for the open house and will start on the first day of school, Sept. 3.

He said Officer Holzwart will return to the the department that same date from her military deployment.

Final readings and approval were given two ordinances, one of which establishes a 2 percent increase in compensation for village employees and the other replaces an earlier ordinance establishing base compensation for certain village employees.

Council accepted the bid from Converse Electric for the electrical upgrade on the Community Building.

Gary Goodman fire chief, said the department had been guests at a pool party hosted by members of the Cardington Recreation Board, an annual gesture of appreciation for the department’s help with the cleaning and filling of the pool. Four firemen worked at the Farm Days Truck Pull.

Goodman said he said he will attend a pre-construction meeting leading to a new fire tuck. Battery-operated jaws and cutters have been placed on the current fire truck, he said.

Danny Wood reported that a small section of ground that is planned to have a sidewalk placed on it when it will lead from Fourth Street to Cardington Yutaka has not been annexed to the village but is in the township. Wood said they asked and received a resolution from the township agreeing to the placing of the sidewalk there.

Wood said now they are waiting on the next step which is by ODOT. Wood said they signed an agreement with ODOT to maintain and care for the sidewalk. Once approved, the project will be put out for bid by the county.

Smoke testing is coming along fine. If smoke comes from a house, there is a problem within that property, said Wood. He noted the things they are finding thus far are minor, such as appliances that do not have traps, thus allowing the smoke to appear. Smoke is non-toxic but sewer gas is, said Wood, and this should be checked should it appear.

Council agreed to purchase advertising for the 2019 winter calendar from All American Publishing for $250. Members also approved a donation of $500 to the Friends of Cardington with a 5-1 vote.

Following a presentation by a representative from Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Franchise there was discussion which concluded that a vote would be made on the agreement during the Aug. 19 council meeting.

Officials described the improvements being made to the shelter house in the Community Park which include the painting of a mural on an interior wall.