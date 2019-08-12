Summer meals program successful

CARDINGTON — Meeting Aug. 6, the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education heard Superintendent Brian Petrie review several subjects

He said the summer meals program did well in July with 1,714 meals served or an average of 73 per day, at the Cardington site. The Mountt Gilead site served 842 meals in July or an average of 36 per day. He said he would like to delve deeper into why the discrepancy in the two sites, but here are a lot of activities taking place around the Cardington site.

He suggested that another site may have to be considered in Mount Gilead.

“As long as the Cardington site sustains that number we can keep it going. The Mt Gilead site should have at least 40 meals a day,” he said. “ I would like to keep it at 40.”

In other business:

Petrie said word has been received from the BWC that the district will receive the grant for the installation of cameras. “We cannot order anything before we get the check,” he said and noted that the wiring was paid for outside the grant. “It will probably be the end of September or first of October before we get the check.”

He reviewed the state budget, focusing on the state wellness and success funds proposed by the governor. The amount approved for this district, $234,000, funds the creation of three MTSS coordinator positions, one for each building, high, middle and elementary, he said.

They will assist with students who have certain needs. The high school coordinator will be like a career coach, middle school a mix of transition and career pathways and all would work with the principals.

Board member Marilyn Davis expressed concern that the needs of students in the middle grades are not being properly addressed and anticipates help in those areas from these new positions.

The board accepted the semi annual report on bullying submitted by the superintendent in accordance with the required ORC.

Acting on Petrie’s recommendation, the board terminated the agreement with IAP for summer 2019 paving work, waiving competitive bidding for the paving work and authorizing a contract for a modified scope of work based on urgent necessity.

District Treasurer Jon Mason, noted the fiscal year which ended in June has been a “good year.” “We finished on the positive side, purchased a bus and moved money to the maintenance and PI fund.” He said the second half of the real estate tax collections had been received in July and were slightly less than last year.

Income tax was collected every quarter received July through June 30 and that was up about $20,000 from last June.The new fiscal year began July 1.

The board accepted the resignation of Carey Ballinger, high school guidance counselor effective July 9, and the resignation of Shawn Keefus, custodian, effective Aug. 7.

Substitute teachers approved included Whitney Prince, Laura Fiant, Pamela Frysinger and Breett Sulonen. These are substitute teachers for Cardington only.

Certified contracts were approved for Lisa Wilhelm, Middle School MTSS Coordinator; Morgan Gompf, elementary third grade and Christian Jamal, high school guidance.

The contract reinstatement for employee on leave was granted to Norah Bowers, aide/middle school at 28 hours per week. Shawn Keefus was employed as a substitute custodian.

The board will meet on Sept. 9.