Aug. 15

Dining with Diabetes: Take Charge of Your Diabetes; 6:30 p.m.; Ag Credit Building, second floor conference room, Mount Gilead. Cost: Free; paid for by your levy dollars.

Aug. 18

Cardington First United Methodist Church is hosting a school supply give-away from 5-6:30 p.m. at 300 S. Marion St. Free basic school supplies and book bags available for Morrow County students.

Aug. 19

Tomorrow Center Board of Director’s meeting, 4:30 p.m., Cardington Intermediate Building on County Road 168.

Aug. 21

Morrow County Hospital and the Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at Morrow County Hospital, Room A, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Amazon is thanking donors with a $5 Amazon.com gift card. In addition, participants will receive a Columbus Zoo & Aquarium “Buy One, Get One Free” coupon. To schedule an appointment, call Human Resources at 419-949-3089 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: MorrowHospital.

Aug. 25

Key Ministries is sponsoring the performance of the Country Travelers on the small stage at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. and there is no charge. Key Ministries will host a tent during the fair where visitors can stop for water, chat and rest.

Aug. 26-Sept. 2

Morrow County Fair, fairgrounds, noon until dark. Games, rides, musical entertainment, food vendors, 4H exhibits and more.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

