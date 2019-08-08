Name sought for reproductive clinic

MOUNT GILEAD — The Reproductive Health and Wellness Program is a grant awarded to the Morrow County Health District by the Ohio Department of Health.

The purpose of the RHWP is to improve the overall health of women and men by promoting healthy lifestyles, lowering barriers to care, and providing access to contraceptives and reproductive health screenings and services.

MCHD is looking for your help coming up with a fresh, new name for its Reproductive Health and Wellness Program.

“We are looking for a catchy name that suits both our program and Morrow County. Submit your name suggestion by entering our RHWP Name Contest for a chance to win one of three BP Gas gift cards,” a news release states.

The contest begins on Aug. 8 at 8 a.m. Submit your contact information (name, email address, and phone number) and your creative name suggestion for the program, no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 8.

There are three ways to enter: email us at: mchd.contests@gmail.com, send us a message on Facebook Messenger at: https://www.facebook.com/MorrowCountyHD, or submit your entry in-person or mail-in to our office located at: 619 W. Marion Road, Suite B, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

For more information and the full official contest rules, visit www.morrowcountyhealth.org or the Morrow County Health District’s Facebook page.