Farm Days deemed success

MOUNT GILEAD — The 30th annual Farm Days was a success according to officers with the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association, Inc. sponsors of the annual event.

Allis Chalmers tractors and equipment were featured this year with the Youngs of Marengo, bringing 67 pieces that were exhibited.

Ron Young, spokesperson, said they brought not only tractors but hay balers, corn planters, a combine and other Allis Chalmers farm related equipment. Transporting that much equipment is not a problem, said Young noting the family began showing the tractors and equipment 25 years ago.

“We have taken the tractors, etc. to Missouri, the Carolinas, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin,” said Young, whose brothers Mike, Dan, Jimmy and extended family members all participate.

One of the tractors that the Youngs treasure is the one driven by the late Karen Fishburn. Although it is housed and cared for by her family, the Youngs had permission to drive it in the Farm Days parade with a stop in front of the grandstand.

Faith Jagger, who is in charge of the crafters during Farm Days, said it was a success with 54 vendors.

Larry Welch, president of the association, said he was pleased with the attendance all three days and extended thanks to Peak and Creswell auctioneers of the consignment sale. Among the demonstrations was one of rope making by Dwight Murphy.

Welch invites people to come next summer when the feature tractor will be John Deere.

This is the late Karen Fishburn's Allis Chalmers tractor which was driven in the Farm Days Parade by one of the Young Brothers, who brought 67 Allis Chalmers tractors and equipment to the event.