National Weather Service: Strong storms possible through 7 p.m.

At 539 p.m., National Weather Service radar indicated a broken line of strong thunderstorms strong thunderstorms located along a line from near Vermilion to near Willard to near Bloomville to Bucyrus to Morral. Movement was east northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations that may be impacted include Lorain, Elyria, Mansfield, Marion, Sandusky, Norwalk, Bucyrus, Vermilion, Western Vermilion, Upper Sandusky, Mount Gilead, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, Galion, Shelby, Bellevue, Grafton and Willard.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

This Special Weather Statement will expire at 6:45 p.m.