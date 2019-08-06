FARM DAYS RESULTS

Lawn Mower Demolition Derby, 9 mowers

1st: Jay Keets, Loudonville; 2nd: Scott Annett, Mt Gilead, second; 3rd: Adam Cornell, Mount Vernon.

Car Figure 8 Race, 4 cars

1st: Kody Daughritty, Mt Vernon; 2nd: Jeff Barker, Edison; 3rd: Tim Hoffman, Mount Gilead.

Full Size Truck Figure 8, 7 trucks

1st: Jeremy Compton, Mt Gilead; 2nd: Jason Parker, Marengo; 3rd: Joe George, Marengo.

Compact Truck Figure 8, 20 trucks

1st: Brian Baker, Cardington; 2nd: Al Fetter, Marion; Mike Hoverland, Galion.

Ladies Skillet Toss

1st: Valerie Fraizer 55’; 2nd: Missy DeForest 52’9”; 3rd: Jonda Axthelm 51’.

Young Ladies Skillet Toss age 10:16

1st: Masey Grauer 38’4”; 2nd: Savanna Fitzpatrick 38’; 3rd: Morgan Powell 36’8”.

Girls Skillet Toss 4:9

1st: Mika Jagger 36’10”; 2nd: Bailey Kirglowitz 26’2”; 3rd: Xiomara Mendez 24’3”.

Men’s Wrench Toss

1st: Ethan Hornsby 65’ 2”; 2nd: Wyatt Hornsby 59’3”; 3rd: Aric Hornsby 56’9”.

Young Men’s Wrench Toss age 10:16

1st: Mason Powell 80’4”; 2nd: Jordan Wellch 75’9”; 3rd: Nathan Krabill 70’8”.

Boys Skillet Toss Age 4:9

1st: Jackson Welch 61’9”; 2nd: Austin Krabill 50’1” 3rd: Gannon Fitzpatrick 39’7”.

Coloring Contest Winners

Age 0:2: William Jenkins; Age 3:4: Aubrey Timmons; Age 5:8: Mackenzie White and age 9:12: Chloe Ruth Gibson.

Morrow County Antique

Tractor Association Raffle

First prize Allis Chalmers 34 WD Pedal tractor was won by Missy DeForest; second prize of $75 cash was won by Matthew Floro; third prize $50 cash was won by Tracy Conant, who donated the money back to the club.

Antique Tractor Pull

3500:

1st Place: Gary Seasly, Republic, AC WC 281.47 feet.

2nd Place : Blake Riel, West Salem, AC WD 45 : 278.72 feet.

3rd Place : Larry Hardin AC WC 277.44 feet.

4th Place : Larry Sauder West Salem AC Wd:45:275.98 feet.

4000

1st Place: Art Williams, Mansfield, AC WD 301.89feet.

2nd Place : Gary Seasly, Republic, AC WC 285.30 feet.

3rd Place : Ron Brokaw, Bellville, MH 101 : 283.18 feet.

4th Place : Larry Sauder, Bellville, AC WD 45:276.80 feet.

4500

1st Place: Terry Keen, Fredericktown, OH Oliver 88 : 300.64 feet.

2nd Place: Gary Seasly, Republic, ACWC 275.02 feet.

3rd Place: Dale Crock, Galion, ACWD 273.48 feet.

4th Place: Art Williams, Mansfield, AC WD 273.02 feet.

5000

1st Place: Ron Brokaw, Bellville, Mh101 : 287.50 feet.

2nd Place: Jerry Applegate: Mount Gilead, 1959 Farmall 460 282.92 feet.

3rd Place: Terry Keen, Fredericktown, Oliver 88, 279.10 feet.

4th Place: Ron Grogg, Mt. Gilead, Oliver 880, 269.93 feet.

5500

1st Place: Terry Keen, Fredericktown, Oliver 88 : 337.15 feet.

2nd Place: Jerry Applegate, Mount Gilead, 1959 Farmall 460 :296.13 feet.

3rd Place: Amanda Wuertz, Cardington, MM UB Special 1955:293.16 feet.

4th Place: Gail Niedermier : Tiro, 1936 John Deere A 281.09 feet.

6500

1st Place: Robert Grogg, Mount Gilead, 880 Oliver: 214.38 feet..

2nd Place: Bob Goetz, Blissfield, MI CK 40:212.37 feet.

3rd Place: Amanda Wuertz, Cardington, MM UB Special 1955 : 212.24 feet.

4th Place: Jerry Applegate, Mount Gilead, 1959 Farmall 460 250:02 feet.

7500

1st Place: Rob Grogg, Mount Gilead, 880 Oliver : 233.83 feet.

2nd Place: Ralph Metzger, Columbus, Case 400 Diesel 230.07 feet.

3rd Place: Kent Smith, Perrysville, 1955 MM U B special 215.14 feet.

4th Place: Bob Goetz, Blissfield, MI CK 40 : 211.03 feet.

8500

1st Place: Kent Smith: Perrysville, 1955 MM UB special 214.01 feet.

2nd Place: Bill Doudna: Galion, Case 830 : 210.96 feet..

3rd Place: Jeremy Viers, Lewis Center, John Deere 720 206.14 feet.

4th Place: Jennifer Adams, Butler, John Deere 60 : 205.54 feet.

BLIND FARMER WINNERS:

1st place team: Savannah and Garrett driving an ACG.

2nd place team: Jeff and Kevin driving an AC C.

3rd place team: Kevin and Samantha driving an ACC.

CHAIN IN THE BOX WINNERS

1st place: Garrett.

2nd place: Dan Young.

SLOW RACE WINNERS

FARM TRACTORS

1st place: Justin Albert driving an MF 65.

2nd place: Jeff Axthelm driving a Farmall Super C.

LAWN AND GARDEN TRACTORS:

1st place: Charles Doty, JD 214.

2nd place: Daniel Schaeufele, JD 110.

Class 1 (ages 3-4)

1st place: Blake Grimm; 2nd place: Kaleb Miller.

Class 2 (ages 5-6)

1st Place: Colton Brandum; 2nd place: Henry Kennedy.

Class 3 (ages 7-8)

1st place: Alex Nolting; 2nd place: Kasen Shaffer.

Class 4 (ages 9-10)

1st place: Ledger Young; 2nd place: Austin Krabil

Class 5 (ages 11-12)

1st place: Macy Miller; 2nd place: Branson Newsome.