Staff reminisces about pool

Personnel who served or are serving the Cardington Swimming Pool gathered July 28 at the pool to observe the 50th anniversary of its opening.

Nineteen people shared memories of their service which ranged from lifeguards, swimming instructors, board members and managers.

Louine Moodispaugh was a lifeguard for several years before becoming a member of the board and during seven and one half years she served she said the concrete walls of the pool became so weakened it was feared the pool would have to close.

“But we obtained an ODNR grant and ran a levy that failed the first time and then passed. This funded stainless steel walls and an upgrading of the rest rooms, showers and it became handicap accessible. Many, many improvements were made as a result of the five year levy,” she said, noting the many hours she spent at the pool during those years.

Brenda Skipworth was a lifeguard for a short time and was manager for two years. “I loved every minute of it,” she said. “What it looks like today is such a tremendous change with the updating and safety features.”

She shared the time that she helped to revive an 11-year-old-boy who nearly drowned in the pool.

Patrina Elliott has been a regular patron of the pool for many years and worked was co-manager with Lori Vance, for two years. “It’s really family oriented and the rules are closely followed,” she commented.

Andy Wick, of Mouknt Gilead, was active with the pool for four years. He was first a life guard for two years and then a senior guard. In 2007 became a co-manager. He enjoyed coaching swim teams for four years and now he watches the children of those team members swim.

“I enjoyed working with the pool and the community adopted me. I made a lot of friends there,” Wick said.

Manager Lori Vance was impressed with the reunion and expressed the wish that they could become an annual event.

“Everyone really had a good time,” she said.

Attending the celebration were Wes Goodman, Caleb Martin, Corbey Martin, Liz Wagner, Esther Elliott, Chris Redman, Laura Wick, Kirsten Bonnette, Maddie Sites, Tonya Bonnett, Hannah Wickline, Jacob Belt, Nic Coder, Skipworth, Moodispaugh, Elliott, Wick and Vance.

Pictured are former Cardington pool managers, board members, coaches who attended the 50th anniversary party of the pool. Courtesy Photo