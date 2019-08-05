Smith running for County Prosecutor

MOUNT GILEAD — Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Smith has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for Morrow County Prosecuting Attorney in the March 2020 primary.

He grew up in Cardington with his parents, Jean and Larry Smith, and his siblings. He graduated second in his class at Cardington in 2001, where he was also a one-man wrestling team and earned an individual state championship in 2000.

Smith attended the University of Pennsylvania and earned his bachelor degree at The Ohio State University before completing his law degree at Capital University Law School. He moved back to Morrow County in 2015, and lives in Cardington with his wife, Brandi, and sons Elijah and Gabriel.

He was the first intern for Brent Yager at the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office while in law school, and joined the Morrow County Prosecutor’s Office in 2013. He has prosecuted almost all types of crimes, from speeding tickets to white collar crimes, and serious, violent felonies.

Smith has served on the Morrow County Tax Incentive Review Committee, is a member of the Morrow County Bar Association, and is the First Assistant in the Morrow County Prosecutor’s Office.

Smith believes his strong working relationship with local law enforcement offices and local officials will be a key to his success as Prosecutor in fighting for victims’ rights and protecting our citizens. He has enjoyed serving the community as an assistant prosecutor and looks forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the people as the Morrow County Prosecutor, a news release states.

SMITH https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Thomas-Smith.jpg SMITH