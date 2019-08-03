Cardington FFA learns about poverty

Four Cardington FFA members spent the week of July 16-21 in Washington, D.C., where they learned about the poverty within other communities.

Liam Warren, Brydon Rarliff, Grace Struck and Jacob Levering spent the first day traveling to the conference where they attended their first and second sessions.

The next day, they went to Arlington Cemetery and watched the Changing of the Guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and followed that by attending the third and fourth sessions.

To end that day they took a night tour of the Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Memorial and Iwo Jima. The third day they visited the Holocaust Museum and attended the fifth, sixth and seventh sessions.

The fourth days was spent touring the Capitol Building and the American Farm Bureau Federation where past State FFA President Ryan Matthews led their tour. That night they attended several sessions and participated in a hunger banquet where hey had an eye opening experience of the meals some people must live off in poverty-stricken communities.

On the fifth day they participated in a service project where they packed meals for people in Washington DC. Upon completion of that project they went to their 12th and 13th sessions.

They traveled back home and reflected on their experiences. The members hope to put their Living to Serve projects to action and help their community.

Erin Wollett, Cardington FFA advisor and teacher, Jacob Levering, Liam Warren, Brydon Ratliff and Grace Struck in Washington, D. C. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Washington-Leadership-Conference-2019-FFA.jpg Erin Wollett, Cardington FFA advisor and teacher, Jacob Levering, Liam Warren, Brydon Ratliff and Grace Struck in Washington, D. C. Courtesy Photo