COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Aug. 5-9

New Life Assembly of God, Cave Quest VBS, 6-8 p.m., 290 Lincoln Ave.

Aug. 8

Dash at Dusk, Mount Gilead’s Annual 5K Road Race/Fun Walk. Registration 6 p.m.; fun run at 7:35 p.m. and 5K race at 8 p.m. Awards ceremony to follow. T-shirts to the first 100 entrants in the 5K race. Village swimmin pool, North Cherry Street. For information and to register visit mountgilead.net.

Aug. 10

Cardington Library, Pedal Morrow County. Bike lending kickoff party and family fun day. Bicycle items: bells, lights, locks and more. Book giveaways, music, bounce house, free lunch of hot dog, cookie and chips. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Book signing with author Tim Maceyko.

Aug. 10-11

Jubilee celebration at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, 7197 CR 46, Mount Gilead; 3 p.m., fun and games; 6-8 p.m. hog roast and campfire on Friday. Jesus Cafe at 9:30 a.m.; retro worship (1969) 10:30 a.m.; 6 p.m. concert with Ron Bridgewater; 7 p.m., pie judging contest and ice cream on Saturday.

Aug. 11

The Marionaires Barbershop Chorus will be bringing special music to the service at 10:30 a.m. at the Cardington First United Methodist Church 300 S. Marion St. The public is invited.

Retirement celebration for Mount Gilead Fire Chief Greg Young for 49 years of service. Village Fire Department, 72 W. High St.; 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 13

55+ Lunch, noon, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Join us for lunch and meet Selover Library’s drone racing team, High 5. Bring a covered dish if possible. The library provides the main dish, drinks and table service.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten Party, 6 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Join the party for children enrolled in Selover Library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Enjoy games, crafts, snacks, and stories. New sign-ups are welcome. Contact 419-768-3431 or visit http://selover.lib.oh.us/registration to sign up by Aug. 10.

Aug. 14

Woodside Village Care Center Summer Fun Day, 5-7 p.m.; free to local residents, family and friends and staff and friends. Food, bounce house, face painting, door prizes. RSVP to 419-947-2015.

Fair flower show design workshop, Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, 6-8 p.m. Free to public. For questions and pre-registration call Erica Grooms at 419-583-9896 or email erica.LhLh@gmail.com.

Aug. 15

Dining with Diabetes: Take Charge of Your Diabetes; 6:30 p.m.; Ag Credit Building, second floor conference room, Mount Gilead. Cost: Free; paid for by your levy dollars.

Aug. 18

Cardington First United Methodist Church is hosting a school supply give-away from 5-6:30 p.m. at 300 S. Marion St. Free basic school supplies and book bags available for Morrow County students.

Aug. 19

Tomorrow Center Board of Director’s meeting, 4:30 p.m., Cardington Intermediate Building on County Road 168.

Aug. 21

Blood drive, Morrow County Hospital, Room A, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Aug. 25

Key Ministries is sponsoring the performance of the Country Travelers on the small stage at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. and there is no charge. Key Ministries will host a tent during the fair where visitors can stop for water, chat and rest.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

