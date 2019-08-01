Cardington Seniors hear devotions

Cardington Seniors met for their monthly luncheon meeting at Seniors on Center in Mount Gilead on July 26.

Following the luncheon which included cookies provided by Phyllis Jiles and Bev Wansor; prayer and devotions were given by Pastor Steve Dennis.

His devotions were based on Luke: Chapter 11. He said this is the second place the Lord’s Prayer is found; the other being Matthew: 6.

He noted that often when asking for something we don’t receive what we want from others; however, the Lord wants us to have what we need and says ‘Ask and it shall be given you; seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be opened unto you.’ We are to continue to ask, seek and knock as we can negotiate with God whereas when we ask for help of others, we often don’t get the answer we want.”

During the meeting conducted by Marie Christianio, coming events were noted and there was a discussion about the bus service available in Morrow County.

The group sang many familiar hymns, led by Chris Willford, the center’s activities director and accompanied on the piano by Linda Ruehrmund.

The seniors will meet next on Friday, Aug. 23 at Seniors on Center.

The lunch menu will be pot roast. Cookies will be provided by Marnie Buckel and Marlene Renz. The program will be on nutrition presented by OSU Extension.

To make a reservation or cancellation, call Seniors on Center by noon Aug. 22.