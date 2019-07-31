Floral Hall getting new coat of paint

MOUNT GILEAD — The oldest building on the Morrow County Fairgrounds is going to have a makeover thanks to a grant awarded from Keep Ohio Beautiful and the Sherwin-Williams Paint Company.

The grant was awarded to Keep Morrow County Beautiful, Morrow County Recycling and the Morrow County Commissioners and provides paint and limited supplies to repaint the exterior of the Floral Hall.

The Floral Hall building, erected in 1865 was one of the first buildings constructed on the fairgrounds, located at 195 S. Main St., Mount Gilead. The Morrow County Floral Hall was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 through the efforts of local garden clubs.

Today, the hall is the site of floral display exhibits during the Morrow County Fair and it continues to link our present ways of life to our past.

Volunteers are welcome to assist with painting the lower level of the Floral Hall Building from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13. Volunteers must sign a liability waiver to participate. The committee encourages youths to be at least 10 years old to participate.

Limited painting supplies will be made available, however volunteers are asked to bring any CLEAN painting supplies (pans, rollers, brushes, etc) that they may have to help with the project. The committee thanks the public for partnering with Keep Morrow County Beautiful in completing this local beautification project.

Keep Morrow County Beautiful focuses on five main pillars (litter prevention, recycling and waste reduction, Education/Outreach, Beautification and information) to establish environmental awareness throughout Morrow County.

Contact Lindsey Grimm at 419-946-6400 or email recycle@morrowcountyohio.gov with any questions. You may pledge to volunteer one or both of the painting days at www.MorrowCountyOhio.gov.

Keep Morrow County Beautiful is comprised of the following entities: Morrow County Recycling, Morrow County Commissioners. Morrow County Master Gardeners, Morrow County United Way, Morrow County Hospital, Morrow County Health Department, Mid-Ohio Sanitation and Recycling, Century 21 Realty, OSU Extension-Morrow County, Village of Mount Gilead, Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, Gompf Funeral Service and several community members.

