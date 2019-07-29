MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

July 22-28
Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Chester.
Assist other Agency, I-71, Franklin.
Assist other Agency, I-71, Harmony.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 42, Gilead.
Burglary, Road 194, Chester.
Burglary, Road 75, Gilead.
911 hangup, Road 242, Perry.
911 hangup, SR 42, Gilead.
Theft, Road 108, Franklin.
Disabled vehicle, SR 95, Franklin.
Suspicious person, SR 42, Cardington.
Assist other Agency, Road 8, North Bloomfield.
Assist other Agency, Road 166, Lincoln.
Harassment, SR 309, Washington.
Theft, Edison.
Suspicious person, Chesterville.
911 hangup, Road 59, Canaan.
Harassment, Road 183, Chester.
Harassment, Road 108, Franklin.
Juvenile complaint, Marengo.
Suspicious person, Edison.
Suspicious person, Mount Gilead.
Vandalism, Road 124, Lincoln.
Suspicious person, SR 95, Chester.
Domestic, Road 179, Chester.
Theft, Road 114, Harmony.
Neighbor dispute, Road 37, Troy.
Domestic, Road 179, Chester.
Assist other Agency, SR 95, Chester.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 93, Congress.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 97, Troy.
Assist other Agency, Road 37, North Bloomfield.
Assist other Agency, Road 190, Chester.
911 hangup, Road 37, Troy.
Juvenile complaint, SR 19, Congress.
911 hangup, Road 76, Gilead.
Domestic, SR 42, Cardington.
Alarm, Mount Gilead.
Forgery, Road 72, Canaan.
Suspicious person, Road 124, Cardington.
911 hangup, Road 172, Chester.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 19, Galion.
Public assist, SR 42, Congress.
Private property no injury, Road 124, Cardington.
Vandalism, Road 172, Chester.
Overdose, Chesterville.
Domestic, Road 185, Harmony.
Livestock in roadway, Road 25, Chester.
911 hangup, SR 95, Franklin.
911 hangup, Road 108, Franklin.
Alarm, Road 256, Bennington
Suspicious vehicle, Road 57, Troy.
911 hangup, I-71, Franklin.
Suspicious person, SR 42, Congress.
Animal call, Road 179, Harmony.
Suspicious person, Cardington.
Domestic, SR 19, Congress.
911 hangup, Road 37, Troy.
Suspicious person, Marengo.
Private property no injury, SR 95, Chester.