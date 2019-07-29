‘Unity” theme at state park church service

MOUNT GILEAD — Baptists, Methodists and Presbyterians came together Sunday for a church service at Mount Gilead State Park. The special service is sponsored by the Inter-church Council in Mt. Gilead.

Bryn Zion Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Hubschman spoke on the theme “Unity in Christ.”

“The world is more divided than I’ve ever seen it in my 60 years,” Hubschman said.

He added that there is also much division in our country and even in our churches. When there is such division “it is reassuring to have Jesus as our unifier.”

Hubschman read Jesus words in Matthew 12:25, “Any country that divides itself into groups which fight each other will not last very long.”

Hubschman said we need to seek God’s help in solving the problems of the world. We need to return to the Good News of the scriptures. He spoke about his son’s death due to heroin addiction. One of the first things addicts and alcoholics do in Alcoholics Anonymous is to admit you can’t overcome addiction alone.

Fellowship and worship with like-minded believers is important as well as prayer and communion. Leadership in the world needs to come from God’s people, not government. Hubschman gave the example of Jesus disciples and how their leadership came from telling their personal experience with Jesus and sharing possessions, letters and fellowship with other believers.

“We all have too much stuff,” said Hubschman who said he is on the borderline between a pack rat and a hoarder himself. Then he spoke of Christians in the first century who sold their property and gave it to a group of believers.

“We need to be known as the people who demonstrate God’s love,” Hubschman said.

Others who participated in the outdoor park service were Jeff Canankamp who gave the Invocation, Call to Worship and offered prayer. Steve Matson led the hymns that included: “The Unclouded Day” and “I’ll fly away.” Special music was provided by Dennis Hill who led the crowd of 75 in “Here I am Lord.”

A potluck lunch was eaten in the shelter house after the service.

