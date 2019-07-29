Man dies in one-vehicle crash

EDISON — The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal traffic crash from the weekend. It occurred Saturday at about 4 a.m. on County Road 59 near Township Road 62 in Canaan Township.

Chad A. Kitts, 40, of Edison was driving a black 1999 Honda Civic westbound on CR 59. Kitts drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, a ditch, a fence, rolled once and came to rest on all four tires.

Kitts was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation. The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County EMS and the Mount Gilead Fire Department.