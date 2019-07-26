COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Aug. 1-3

Marengo community yard sale, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items set up at Marengo Flower Shop and parking lot.

Aug. 3

Fresh Faith Community Church back to school event, 5-6 p.m., 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. School supplies and backpacks, food pantry, clothes closet and home-cooked meal. More information at freshfaithnaz.org.

Johnsville Summer Fest. Hosted by the Johnsville Fire Department, noon to 7 p.m. Car show, art ahow and Contest, live music, pulled pork dinner, ice cream booth, cornhole, yard Jenga, dunk tank, kids games. Free admission.

Aug. 3-4

County Peddler’s Festival; shopping with vendors; music; kids crafts; face painting; hog roast; famous country breakfast; line dancing; Mount Gilead State Park. Information at mtgileadstateparkvolunteers@hotmail.com.

Aug. 6

Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., in the board office.

Marengo Seniors breakfast meeting at the Legacy (formerly Farmstead) Restaurant, 9 a.m. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Aug. 8

Dash at Dusk, Mount Gilead’s Annual 5K Road Race/Fun Walk. Registration 6 p.m.; fun run at 7:35 p.m. and 5K race at 8 p.m. Awards ceremony to follow. T-shirts to the first 100 entrants in the 5K race. Village swimmin pool, North Cherry Street. For more info and to register visit mountgilead.net.

Aug. 10-11

Jubilee celebration at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, 7197 CR 46, Mount Gilead; 3 p.m., fun and games; 6-8 p.m. hog roast and campfire on Friday. Jesus Cafe at 9:30 a.m.; retro worship (1969) 10:30 a.m.; 6 p.m. concert with Ron Bridgewater; 7 p.m., pie judging contest and ice cream on Saturday.

Aug. 11

The Marionaires Barbershop Chorus will be bringing special music to the service at 10:30 a.m. at the Cardington First United Methodist Church 300 S. Marion St. The public is invited.

Retirement celebration for Mount Gilead Fire Chief Greg Young for 49 years of service. Village Fire Department, 72 W. High St.; 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 13

55+ Lunch, noon, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Join us for lunch and meet Selover Library’s drone racing team, High 5. Bring a covered dish if possible. The library provides the main dish, drinks and table service.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten Party, 6 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Join the party for children enrolled in Selover Library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Enjoy games, crafts, snacks, and stories. New sign-ups are welcome. Contact 419-768-3431 or visit http://selover.lib.oh.us/registration to sign up by Aug. 10.

Aug. 18

Cardington First United Methodist Church is hosting a school supply give-away from 5-6:30 p.m. at 300 S. Marion St. Free basic school supplies and book bags available for Morrow County students.

