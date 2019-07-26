Sykes tells local Democrats about ‘Ohio Promise’

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Democrats gave an enthusiastic welcome to Ohio House of Representatives Minority Leader Emilia Sykes at their Annual JFK Dinner July 24.

Sykes talked about how her own life experience relates to the “Ohio Promise” that is being put forward by Democrats in the Ohio House of Representatives. Morrow County is one of the first to hear Sykes as the Ohio Promise Tour, a statewide town hall series begins this summer.

Sykes spoke about how her parents, Vernon and Barbara Sykes came from Arkansas to Akron, because they could see the better opportunities for work and education.

Emilia’s experience was much different from her parents because after she graduated from Kent State University, she went to law school in Florida. That was due to the fact that it cost less to go to law school in Florida as an out-of-state student than to go to Ohio State as an in-state resident.

“Ohio built a great middle class economy,” Sykes said. “But now more and more are leaving the state for better opportunities.”

That is why, Sykes said, that Democrats came together to restore the future with “The Ohio Promise.” Several things Democrats have worked toward are: passing HB 2 to expand job training, equal pay for equal work, and fair pay for direct service employees such as those who work with the developmentally disabled..

Democrats are also working to bring fair districts to Ohio, fund local schools and roads, as well as making college more affordable. They also want to “unrig the system” so that low earners don’t pay an income tax and overtime pay is paid fairly for overtime work.

Sykes said that Democrats are working with Republicans on these initiatives because “people don’t care if an idea is Democrat or Republican, but if it is a good idea.”

“It is urgent that you keep doing the good work you are doing,” she told Morrow County Democrats.

• Morrow County Democratic Party Chair Susan Grundy and Vice Chair Jared Gandelot recognized Margaret Litt for her many years of service for the party and community. Litt was most recently Secretary for the Central Committee and served on many committees for the party.

She also has been an active member of the Cattlemen’s Association and spent many years as a 4-H leader as well as participating in many other community activities. All the while she worked as a radiology technician at Mansfield General Hospital, raised a family and farmed with her husband Herb.

• Grundy was selected 2019 Democrat of the Year. Gandelot said that she was chosen “because of her strong dedication to Democratic goals, her networking skills, her extraordinary work ethic and her kind heart.”

After retiring from her long career as postmaster in Marengo, Susan has become a dedicated community activist and tireless campaign worker. She is serving her second term as Democratic Party Chair.

Gandelot added, “Susan also treats people of other parties with kindness. How much better our national life would be if all citizens were like her, lending a helping hand to a person in need, without consideration of party.”

Ohio House of Representative Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes, left, with Honored Democrat Margaret Litt, and Democrat of the Year Susan Grundy.

Litt, Grundy recognized for work with the party