Gabrelcik joins ranks of the Columbus Smart 50

Chris Gabrelcik, founder and president of Lubrication Specialties, Inc. (LSI) was honored to be included this year as one of the smartest 50 executives in the region and was also the recipient of the Smart 50 Innovation Award.

The Smart Business Magazine of Columbus celebrated the achievements of 50 leading executives in central Ohio at a gala event at The Exchange at Bridge Park in Dublin recently.

“It was a true honor to stand with so many smart, bright executives in Ohio to be honored as a Smart 50 winner. One of our company’s core values is innovation as every product we develop is based on solving a problem significantly better than the competition,” Gabrelcik said.

“Being honored with the Smart 50 Innovation Award among this gathering of Ohio’s top companies is humbling and a testament to decades of staying true to our core values and to the many fine and smart people we have working with us.”

The Smart Business Magazine listing notes that Gabrelcik founded LSI 20 years ago with the goal of effectively and affordably solving customer problems by producing high-quality lubricants to precise industry specifications. Under his leadership, the company remains focused on continuous testing, research and implementation of new technologies, manufacturing automotive oils and additives under their flagship product brand Hot Shot’s Secret.

Smart Business added that LSI has developed three patented technologies using chemical synergies that cannot be found in any other product in the world.

Gabrelcik commented that as the company gets larger and more diverse; his focus is on defining values, culture and vision. When it was smaller, it was easy to pass the passion and culture on naturally. Now he sees the need to set up systems and infrastructure to make sure the passion and culture isn’t lost.

Gabrelcik started the business here in Morrow County in his home garage in 1997. The business is now located on State Route 95 at the Intersection of Interstate 71. At first they primarily developed lubrication solutions for industrial purposes. In 2005, LSI launched Stiction Eliminator Oil Additive.

Since the company’s inception in 1997, LSI manufactures over 30 performance products under the Hot Shot’s Secret brand for automotive, heavy duty, motor sports, power sports and more to improve power and performance for gas and diesel powered vehicles. Additionally, LSI provides custom private label lubrication solutions providing turnkey services for new product development in the chemical category.

More product information can be found on the LSI website at: www.hotshotsecret.com.

From left: Chris Gabrelcik receiving the Smart 50 award with Tammy Gabrelcik, Richard Benson, Melissa Benson, Magdalena Herter and Adam Gabrelcik. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_LSI.jpg From left: Chris Gabrelcik receiving the Smart 50 award with Tammy Gabrelcik, Richard Benson, Melissa Benson, Magdalena Herter and Adam Gabrelcik. Courtesy Photo