MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

July 11-24

Fireworks lit

A resident of Douglas Street reported someone set off fireworks inside his mailbox. It was not damaged. Extra patrol was provided in the area.

Drunk arrest

A call regarding a dispute at North Walnut Street resulted in a man being charged with a probation violation. He was drunk and taken into custody without incident.

Table dispute

A resident of East North Street reported his neighbor moved his picnic table. The neighbor was given a trespass order to stay off the man’s property.

Motorist cited

A man was cited for driving without a valid operator’s license and no license plate light.

Narcotics arrest

A man was cited on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, and turn signal violation. Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia also were located.

Bones found

Someone found a bone at the fairgrounds they believed was human. It was near the Historical Society building near the shore of the Whetstone Creek. Photographs were taken and sent to an anthropologist and it was determined to be a horse foot/cannon bone.

Man cited

A vehicle struck another vehicle on West Marion Street resulting in the driver being cited for failure to yield the right of way when turning left.

Driver cited

A woman was cited for driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device on East High and Main streets.

Wallet found

A man turned in a wallet he said he found at Mohican State Park. The owner of the wallet was located and came to the office and retrieved it.

Internet scam

A village resident said she bought a ring on the Internet this month and had not received the item. She was advised to contact the company and an officer will follow up on her findings.

Assists EMS

Officer assisted EMS with an unresponsive person. The subject was transported to the hospital.

Warrant served

Officer and K-9 partner assisted deputy in apprehending a man wanted for a warrant out of Cardington Mayor’s Court.

Animal complaint

A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle in a West High Street parking lot. Windows were down and the dog had water.

Violation

A woman was arrested on County Road 108 for violating probation after a verbal domestic.

Drug search

Trooper and village officer and K-9 partner performed a search on a vehicle at State Roue 61 at I-71. K-9 Nik provided a positive alert on the passenger side door, yielding drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin.

Assistance given

Officer assisted Medic 1 and EMS regarding an intoxicated woman. She went with the squad without incident.

Vehicles damaged

Two vehicles collided at Certified on South Main Street causing damage. Both parties exchanged information.

Beer theft

A woman reportedly took two bottles of beer from the Duke station on West High Street. She left in a truck and was found at her residence in Cardington. She was charged with theft and issued a summons and held for bond.

Fight at jail

A fight at the Morrow County Jail resulted in three inmates transported to the hospital with minor injuries. K-9 unit was deployed and no apprehensions were made as a result.

Threats made

Officer gave assistance to a call that a man was at Mount Gilead State Park threatening to harm himself. He was not found and the Ohio State Highway Patrol took control of the investigation.

Hit-skip

A resident of South Delaware Street reported someone struck her vehicle while it was parked overnight. Damage to the driver’s side front fender was documented.

Property damage

Someone reportedly a plastic telephone utility tube struck and electrical parts were exposed on Elmcrest Drive. She contacted Sprint to repair it. The exposed wiring was secured in the tube by the officer.

Theft reported

Staff at Discount Drug Mart said a woman had shoplifted and then left the property in a white sport utility vehicle. The license plate was unclear and she was not located.