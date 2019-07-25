Support for local trooper

The Edison Depot is one of several local businesses stepping up to help Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Phillips, who was injured last month by a wrong-way driver on Interstate-71. He is currently in the hospital in stable condition. The Edison Depot has a get well banner for Phillips. Recently Pizzaburg of Mount Gilead held a fund-raiser to help Phillips with medical bills. Ryliee Hobson, 9, made ribbons to sell with proceeds benefiting Phillips.

