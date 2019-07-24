OSU Extension gets levy backing

MOUNT GILEAD — Enthusiasm inside the Junior Fair Building was not dampened by the steamy weather outside when members of the OSU Extension Morrow County Levy Committee served a spaghetti dinner to 160 people on July 20.

The evening included a silent auction of donated items and dancing was to the music of the Hickory Wind Band.

The proceeds fund the placing of a .5 percent levy on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Chairing the event were Julie Logan, Teresa Shipman and Faith Jagger, who worked with local businesses and community members to make the evening successful.

The women said the money generated from the levy funds all extension work through the county office.

“If the levy is defeated, all programs through the extension office will no longer exist which includes 4-H, Master Gardners, Recertification for farmers, Snap-Ed and cooking programs, etc.,” they said.

The committee members expressed their gratitude to those who made the event a success.

Missy Kidwell, Faith Jagger and Carma Hankins sitting at reception table at the OSU Extension Morrow County Levy Committee fundraiser. Courtesy Photo