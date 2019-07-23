Marion Palace Theatre turns back time

MARION — Audiences can experience a film, just as theatre-goers did 91 years ago, at the historic Marion Palace Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

Playing on the big screen will be the 1920 Silent Film One Week, starring Buster Keaton and Sybil Seely. Renowned resident organist for Detroit’s fabulous Fox Theatre, Dave Calendine will accompany the film on the theatre’s prized 1924 Wurlitzer Organ.

This short comedy film tells the story of Buster and Sybil as they exit a chapel as newlyweds. Among the gifts is a portable house designed to be easily put together in one week. As the couple attempts to build their cozy new home with the prefabricated kit, Buster’s rival for Sybil sets out to sabotage their efforts and mischievously switches all the numbers on the crates that contain the house parts.

After the 25-minute film, Dave will play a mix of circus themed songs to honor the Palace Theatre’s 91st Season of “The Greatest Shows.” After the performance, patrons will have the opportunity to get an up close and personal look at the wonderful and mysterious organ, and enjoy pizza in the Palace Pavilion.

Patrons are asked to purchase tickets in advance to help the staff plan food and set-up accordingly. Tickets are $18 for admission and pizza. For information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.