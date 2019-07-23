Gallery: 2019 Butter Sculpture at Ohio State Fair, courtesy American Dairy Association/Mideast

Life-size butter sculptures of the Apollo 11 space crew are featured in this year’s annual butter display presented by the American Dairy Association Mideast.
This year’s butter calf dons an ear tag, which dairy farmers use for cow identification and record keeping, that honors the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. More than 500,000 people are expected to visit the annual butter display at the Ohio State Fair.
Karen Tharp assisted with the American Dairy Association’s annual butter display for the first time this year. As a graduate student earning her MFA in ceramics at The Ohio State University, it was a unique experience to help mold over 2,200 pounds of butter into a tribute to the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Tammy Buerk molds a sculpture of Neil Armstrong using large blocks of butter. The entire display, which is a tribute to the Apollo 11 moon landing, required more than 2,200 pounds of butter.
Erin Swearingen smooths the butter on a life-size sculpture of Neil Armstrong. This year’s annual butter display at the Ohio State Fair is a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The moment Ohio native Neil Armstrong saluted the flag after planting it on the surface of the moon is commemorated in butter at the Ohio State Fair 50 years after the Apollo 11 mission.
One of the lead sculptors, Alex Balz, chisels the fine details on a butter sculpture of astronaut Michael Collins. This year’s annual butter display honoring the first moon landing took about 500 hours to complete, 400 of which were spent in a 46-degree cooler.
Paul Brooke works on smoothing the butter. As one of the lead sculptors for the American Dairy Association Mideast’s annual butter display at the Ohio State Fair, Paul and his team designed and built this year’s historic display.
The Ohio State Fair’s annual butter display, sponsored by the American Dairy Association Mideast, pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The annual butter display honors the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing and includes sculptures of Neil Armstrong saluting the American flag next to the lunar module, the full Apollo 11 crew, the official Apollo 11 patch and the traditional butter cow and calf.
A larger-than-life sculpture of the official Apollo 11 patch is featured in this year’s butter display at the Ohio State Fair.
The traditional butter cow and calf are a mainstay of the annual butter display at the Ohio State Fair. This year’s display pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Full-scale models of the entire Apollo 11 crew, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, are sculpted in butter at the Ohio State Fair.