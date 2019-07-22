Cardington FFA attends summer camp

Twenty six Cardington FFA members traveled by bus on July 8 to FFA Camp Muskingum where the first night, a camp dance was held and members began meeting new friends for the week.

They spent the week at the camp swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boarding in Leesvile Lake.

State officers led sessions when members could expand their leadership skills and even work on self-worth. One night the camp hosted a junior overnighter where all the incoming juniors spent the night making s’mores, playing games and even hammocking in the woods.

Chapter members had a great time and are looking forward to camp next year and seeing their new friends at FFA events during the year.

Cardington FFA members with the state officer team on the last day at Camp Muskingum. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_FFA-at-FFA-camp-2019.jpg Cardington FFA members with the state officer team on the last day at Camp Muskingum. Courtesy Photo