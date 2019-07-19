U.S. Marshals arrest bank robbery suspects in Florida

PENSACOLA, FL – U.S. Marshals have arrested Morrow County bank robbery suspects Steven Worline and Nicole Peterson at a WalMart in Pensacola, Florida.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants alleging on July 8, Worline, wearing a safety vest but also a fake goatee, robbed the U.S. Bank in Marengo, asking the teller for cash while showing a gun in his waistband. They believe Peterson was the getaway driver that day.

The United States Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) working with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began the search for Worline and Peterson immediately after the issuance of the warrants. Worline is also suspected of crimes in Dublin and Worthington involving the use of the safety vest as a disguise.

After learning the two suspects had fled to Florida, the SOFAST investigators reached out to the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Pensacola to make the arrest.

United States Marshal Pete Tobin stated, “The partnership between our task force and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office led to the safe apprehension of these two individuals. Sheriff (John) Hinton’s investigators worked quickly to identify the suspects and get our team the information needed to capture them before more crimes could be committed.”

SOFAST is a fugitive-focused, U.S. Marshals Service-led task force consisting of local, state and federal authorities including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Division of Police, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Lancaster Police Department, Delaware County Probation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, United States Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on a fugitive may send an anonymous tip to the Marshals by texting the keyword SOFAST and their message to 847411 (tip411). This will create an anonymous, two-way conversation between the tipster and US Marshals. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals’ website at www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-s/

