Woman enters not guilty plea to cruelty charges

MOUNT GILEAD — A woman charged with three counts of cruelty to animals made her initial appearance in Morrow County Municipal Court.

Grace Marie Taylor appeared Thursday, July 18 and entered a plea of not guilty.

She was appointed counsel with a trial date set for 3 p.m. Sept. 5.

The Humane Society of Morrow County issued a statement on social media that said the charges “stem from the death of three equines on Township Road 121, one of which was humanely euthanized via court order.”

The agency thanked those who report abuse and neglect of animals.