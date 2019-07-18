Bonecutters donate to Junior Fair Board

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Junior Fair Board recently received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family as part of the Bonecutters monthly Charitable Giving Campaign.

On hand to accept the donation were Shelby Perkins – Jr. Fair Coordinator , Russ Mayer – advisor, Jr. Fair Board members Emma Artrip, Emma Burchett, Kayla Carlyle, Tess Ruehrmund, Katelynn Votaw, Michalea Zeger, Jacob Sayers and Jonathan Artrip. The check was presented by Krista, Madden and Brody Bonecutter along with their cousin Shelby Madden.

Perkins expressed the board’s thanks. “We want to thank the Bonecutters for their generous donation. It is very appreciated and will be put to good use.”

The Jr. Fair Board is currently making improvements to the rabbit barn. They are replacing old, damaged and unsafe pens. They have replaced one full row at a cost of almost $12,000.

The funds from the Bonecutter donation will be used for the pans under the pens which have plastic door guards at the bottom edge which will prevent the children from getting cut when removing their rabbits from the pens.

“We are working on a second row of pens. We appreciate what we have received already, however, if anyone else would like to donate please reach out to us at the Fair Board Office at 419-947-1567,” Mayer said.

“We are the largest Junior Fair department,” Artrip said. “The construction in the rabbit barn fits with the Fair Theme: We Have a Good Thing Growing.”

“Our family loves celebrating and supporting our rural traditions and activities. The county fair is a long-standing American tradition that teaches and rewards our youngsters with memories that will last a lifetime. We are proud to support our county fair,” Krista Bonecutter said.

Submitted story

If your organization would like to be considered as a recipient of the Bonecutter Charitable Giving Campaign, applying is an easy process. Visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook page, Bonecutter Hollow at https://www.facebook.com/bonecutters/. Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338 or send via email to: info@bonecutter.net.

