BrewFest slated in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — More than 25 Ohio microbreweries converge here for the Kokosing River BrewFest scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 1-10 p.m. on South Main Street.

Mount Vernon hosts the inaugural event which promises to become an annual gathering of craft breweries to highlight an artistic approach to the beer connoisseur.

Spearheading the BrewFest, Dave Stein, proprietor of Stein Brewing Company in Mount Vernon, has traveled to many beer festivals around the country and thinks the timing is right to host such an event.

“I see what’s going on in other festivals, and I know that we have all of the pieces to make it happen here,” said Stein. “Events like this attract a new type of customer and visitor to the area because this is a specialized product for a specialized audience.”

Included in the ticket price, attendees will choose samplings of different beers in a secured area on South Main Street. Also included are vouchers for different food trucks. However, attendees may elect on their own dime to dine in the other restaurants in the area.

Different local favorite bands will provide live entertainment throughout the day. Special “designated driver” tickets are also available for attendees at a discount.

Stein, along with other organizers, are also hopeful that the BrewFest becomes an annual event.

More information on the BrewFest is found at FoundationKCH.org/events.