Yutaka takes part in Honda Week of Service

CARDINGTON — Cardington Yutaka Technologies took part in the Honda Week of Service June 10-14.

Each day associates from CYT went into the Morrow and Delaware county communities doing community service projects.

Honda and its business partners throughout North America coordinate a week of volunteer projects.

“It is the spirit of working together to make a difference in our communities,” according to CYT officials. “Our officials found great pleasure in working with the comunity members to improve our community.”

The first day was Turning Point domestic shelter, followed by the Cardington Community Food Pantry, Whetstone Industries and Family Promise in Delaware .

The final stop was at Flying Horse Farms on Friday.

CYT associates learned more about each agency and helped with projects at each site.

Monday, June 10: Turning Point Domestic Shelter. Lori LeValley, Angie Brown, Larry Rohde, Jessica Christian, Dennis Butler and Sherri Tinch-Greter associates helped with cleaning and sprucing up the facility. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_Turning-Point.jpg Monday, June 10: Turning Point Domestic Shelter. Lori LeValley, Angie Brown, Larry Rohde, Jessica Christian, Dennis Butler and Sherri Tinch-Greter associates helped with cleaning and sprucing up the facility. Courtesy Photos | CYT Tuesday, June 11: CYT associates Shirley Schopp, Ken McIntire, Karen Cunningham, Tammy Beall and Pam Caulkins participated in the Honda week of service by going to the American Legion Food Pantry to help volunteers unload and hand out fresh vegetables and fruit. The food pantry serves Morrow County providing fresh produce second Tuesday of the month. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_FoodPantry.jpg Tuesday, June 11: CYT associates Shirley Schopp, Ken McIntire, Karen Cunningham, Tammy Beall and Pam Caulkins participated in the Honda week of service by going to the American Legion Food Pantry to help volunteers unload and hand out fresh vegetables and fruit. The food pantry serves Morrow County providing fresh produce second Tuesday of the month. Courtesy Photos | CYT Friday June 14: Flying Horse Farms. Rita Dudley, David Richter, Tammy Beall, Holly Wireman and Sherri Tinch-Greter our associates worked with Honda associates to beautify the camp for the kids. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_FlyingHorseFarms.jpg Friday June 14: Flying Horse Farms. Rita Dudley, David Richter, Tammy Beall, Holly Wireman and Sherri Tinch-Greter our associates worked with Honda associates to beautify the camp for the kids. Courtesy Photos | CYT Wednesday June 12: CYT associates Rusty Boger, Stephen Stover, Loren Radel, Mike Keckler, Michelle Keifer & Pam Caulkins, traveled to Whetstone Industries located in Mount Gilead. CYT volunteers, along with volunteers and members of the facility, worked side by side to make 2 benches and a shelter to cover a glider. Whetstone Industries provide services which assist individuals with disabilities in enjoying full lives in their communities. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_Yutaka-WhetstoneDay16.jpg Wednesday June 12: CYT associates Rusty Boger, Stephen Stover, Loren Radel, Mike Keckler, Michelle Keifer & Pam Caulkins, traveled to Whetstone Industries located in Mount Gilead. CYT volunteers, along with volunteers and members of the facility, worked side by side to make 2 benches and a shelter to cover a glider. Whetstone Industries provide services which assist individuals with disabilities in enjoying full lives in their communities. Courtesy Photos | CYT Thursday June 13: CYT associates Shenna Lilly, Rita Dudley, Tammy Sech, Corinna Walker , James Bohley & Pam Caulkins went to Delaware at Family Promise. Family Promise is an interfaith hospitality network to help homeless families achieve lasting independence. With support from local congregations in Delaware County, they provide food, shelter and assistance with obtaining employment and housing. CYT volunteers learned about the shelter helped spruce up the yard and organized items that were donated. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_CampforKids.jpg Thursday June 13: CYT associates Shenna Lilly, Rita Dudley, Tammy Sech, Corinna Walker , James Bohley & Pam Caulkins went to Delaware at Family Promise. Family Promise is an interfaith hospitality network to help homeless families achieve lasting independence. With support from local congregations in Delaware County, they provide food, shelter and assistance with obtaining employment and housing. CYT volunteers learned about the shelter helped spruce up the yard and organized items that were donated. Courtesy Photos | CYT