Joanne Trainer honored with Tucker Award

MOUNT GILEAD — Village Mayor Mike Porter presented the 2019 Nathan Tucker Award for Excellence to Joanne Trainer at the July 16 Morrow County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Trainer was nominated for the award by retired Mount Gilead High School English teacher and former Tucker award recipient, Cindy Fidler.

Fidler said, “Joanne has been instrumental in maintaining the health and welfare of older citizens in Morrow County by volunteering her time to conduct Silver Sneakers exercise classes for three days each week.”

Under Trainer’s leadership the class has grown from five to more than 25 participants.

Fidler says Trainer constantly stays in touch with each of the class members and frequently arranges special programs to ensure the safety of participants. She incorporates cardio, balance, strength training and socialization into each session.

Many people in the class are in their 80s and Fidler noted that it takes a special person to get them up early in the morning to come to an exercise class.

In addition Trainer, a registered nurse serves as a liaison to the Amish community, providing transportation to medical appointments and helping patients understand the doctor’s instructions.

She volunteers with Friends of Mount Gilead State Park, Gleaners, Meals on Wheels, Morrow County OSU Extension Advisory Board and several other organizations that benefit the community.

“She is never too busy to help those in need, going out of her way to make sure we all lead better, healthier lives,” Fidler said.

Trainer thanked the Mount Gilead council for their community spirit in offering the award. She also expressed thanks for the members of her Silver Sneakers class who are loyal in their participation each week.

Porter said the winner was chosen from an unusually large number of nominations for the award.

The Tucker Award is given annually to an individual in Mount Gilead and is named for Mount Gilead physician Dr. Nathan Tucker. It is given to a person who “cares about others and gives above and beyond to make Mount Gilead a better place to live.”

The 2019 Tucker Award recipient, Joanne Trainer, with Mount Gilead Mayor Mike Porter who presented the award on behalf of the village.