County’s drug court graduates 14

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Court of Common Pleas recently held its Substance Abuse Court Summer Graduation, where 14 graduates were honored. The ceremony took place on Friday, July 12 in Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Morrow County Substance Abuse Court, or Drug Court, has been in existence since 2002. Currently, the Court has four different dockets: Felony, Treatment-In-Lieu, Family, and Juvenile. All four Specialized Dockets are credentialed and certified through the Supreme Court of Ohio, and all are funded by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Judge Robert C. Hickson, Jr. presides over the Treatment-In-Lieu, Family, and Juvenile dockets, while Judge Tom C. Elkin presides over the Felony docket. Each docket has a “treatment team” that includes a judge, a probation officer, treatment providers, and, for the family docket, a children’s cervices case worker.

Morrow County Court of Common Pleas Court Administrator Greg Thomas said Morrow County is very fortunate to have Drug Courts.

“It is completely up to the Judges if there is a Drug Court, as there is nothing mandating the court to have specialized dockets. Here in Morrow County, Judge Hickson and Judge Elkin are fully committed to these specialized dockets. The judges take great pride in getting to know the participants personally that come before them.”

Morrow County typically holds two graduation ceremonies a year. This year’s event was especially well attended primarily due to the large graduation class size. However, the crowd did not only consist of friends and family of the graduates.

One civic organization that has become a regular attendee at the graduations was present. Thomas said that on behalf of Judge Hickson, Judge Elkin, the employees of the Court of Common Pleas, and the graduates and participants of Drug Court, he wanted to extend his sincere appreciation to the Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society (Gleaners) for their attendance and for providing all of the delicious food and drinks for the graduation ceremony.

“The ongoing support that the Gleaners show to our Drug Court participants and their successes is remarkable. Not only do the Gleaners supply excellent food and drinks for the graduation, they actively attend the ceremony to cheer and root on the graduates. The court is truly grateful for their kindness and generosity,” Thomas said.

Should you have any questions or you are in need of additional information pertaining to the Morrow County Court of Common Pleas, contact Greg Thomas, Court Administrator, at 419-947-4515; ext. 2295.

Graduates of drug court at ceremony July 12. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_Drug-Court-Graduation-Picture-7-16-19.jpg Graduates of drug court at ceremony July 12. Courtesy Photo