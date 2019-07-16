Guard against bites, burns this summer

(StatePoint) For families — and everybody else for that matter — protecting skin should be a top summer priority. After all, there is no shortage of summer skin woes you’ll want to avoid.

From protecting skin from sun to repelling disease-carrying insects, here are some top insights that will help you and your family enjoy a safer, more comfortable summer.

Sunscreen: Get it right

When it comes to sunscreen, it’s important to understand and follow sun safety guidelines. Fewer than half of moms (48 percent) knew the correct amount of sunscreen to apply to the face and body while at the pool, lake or beach, according to a NO-AD Sun Care-commissioned survey on sunscreen. The correct amount of sunscreen to be applied — or reapplied – is at least 2 tablespoons. More alarming still, the majority of those surveyed (54 percent) believe the proper time to apply sunscreen is as soon as they start feeling their skin burning.

Experts say that parents should apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to themselves and children 15 to 20 minutes before going out in the sun in order to give it time to bond to skin, and then reapply at least every two hours or after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating and immediately after towel drying. Unfortunately, 17 percent of moms were unaware that after an initial slathering of sunscreen, they needed to reapply it following extended exposure.

Beyond application, the type of sunscreen you use matters, too. Luckily, there are quality products at great value, which means you don’t need to skimp on the amount you apply or reapplication. For example, NO-AD has been protecting families for generations at an affordable price per ounce.

And for those who want to avoid added fragrance, parabens, alcohol, retinyl palmitate, BPA and dyes, consider trying NO-AD Naturals Clear Mineral Formula SPF 50, which is developed with naturally sourced active ingredients such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Oxybenzone- and Octinoxate-free – both of which are chemicals considered harmful to coral reefs – this is also a good choice for the eco-conscious. Parents take note: the line, which offers great value, also carries pediatrician-tested versions for kids and babies.

Other safe sun habits include limiting time in the sun, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, and wearing long-sleeve shirts, pants, hats and sunglasses.

Bite-free summer

Summer days are full of outdoor fun in backyards, parks, baseball diamonds and more. And any time you and your kids are outdoors, you are at risk for insect bites. Unfortunately, a bite can carry risks beyond discomfort. Mosquitoes can carry Zika, West Nile, Dengue Fever and Chikungunya viruses.

Consider streamlining skin protection with a two-in-one combination such as BullFrog Mosquito Coast SPF 50 Continuous Spray Sunscreen + Insect Repellent, which is DEET-free, Oxybenzone- and Octinoxate-free, and a good choice when you want to pack light or send kids to camp or sports with a simple sunscreen and insect repellant solution.

You can also dodge mosquito bites by wearing loose long sleeves and pants, particularly on hikes, and by keeping your yard free of any standing water.

By knowing the facts, you can better ward off bites, burns and other summer skin pitfalls.

