Warrants out for two bank robbery suspects

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for the arrest of Steven Worline, aggravated robbery, and Nichole Peterson, complicity to aggravated robbery, for the alleged robbery of US Bank in Marengo Monday afternoon.

Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton thanked local citizens for the tips they submitted. More information will be released, including pictures of the individuals, as they become available, Hinton said.

At 2:30 p.m., a white male wearing a black shirt, yellow safety vest, aviator sunglasses, black hat and fake beard walked through the front doors and asked to open a checking account, according to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told a bank teller he wanted her large bills. She gave him money through the window and he put it into a black backpack.

The suspect left on foot south on Main Street and east on Walnut. He then proceeded North on Seymour and left the area in an off-white, mid-size four-door, with a loud exhaust.

The vehicle went west on State Route 229.