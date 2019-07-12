COMMUNITY CALENDAR

July 23

Gale Martin from Natives in Harmony will present a program on pollinators at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center; 6 p.m.

July 19

Mount Gilead annual car show, 6-9 p.m., South Main Street, downtown. Open to all antique vehicles; $10 per vehicle to enter. Prizes, 50/50 drawing, food and oldies music. Co-sponsored by the Mount Gilead Merchants Association and the Morrow County Hospital.

July 20

Sparta Alumni Banquet at Highland High School cafeteria; social time at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. Alumni class of 1959 will be honored. Anyone who attended Sparta School is welcome. Contact David “Mike” Ray at 419-768-3801 by July 13.

July 22-23

Village of Mount Gilead curbside pickup of yard waste, tree limbs, sticks, etc. For info call 419-946-4861.

July 27

Edison, Boundary, Denmark and Canaan United Methodist Churches Vacation Bible School, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Edison UMC at 333 Boundary Street, Edison. Join us for “YEE-HAW, Celebrating God’s Greatest Gifts.” Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. then 9-2:30 p.m. will be classes, music, games, crafts, petting zoo, snacks and lunch. Parents are invited back at 2:30 p.m. to see their program. Call Rosemary Levings at 419-560-1273 to register your child ages 3-11 or sign up at one of the sponsoring churches, by July 23.

First Presbyterian Church will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The menu will be made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will benefit the mission of the church.

July 29-Aug. 2

Vineyard Church in Fulton is inviting youths ages five and up to their Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Games, crafts and singing will be led by Heather McCann and Tonya Kanode. Snacks will also be served. Pastor is Jerry Stephens.

July 29

Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon will host the second of three summer “Movie Mondays” at Schnormeier Event Center at 8:30 p.m. The film will be “Smallfoot,” which is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Aug. 3-4

County Peddler’s Festival; shopping with vendors; music; kids crafts; face painting; hog roast; famous country breakfast; line dancing; Mount Gilead State Park. Information at mtgileadstateparkvolunteers@hotmail.com.

Aug. 10-11

Jubilee celebration at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, 7197 CR 46, Mount Gilead; 3 p.m., fun and games; 6-8 p.m. hog roast and campfire on Friday. Jesus Cafe at 9:30 a.m.; retro worship (1969) 10:30 a.m.; 6 p.m. concert with Ron Bridgewater; 7 p.m., pie judging contest and ice cream on Saturday.

BLOOD DRIVES

Mount Gilead

July 19, noon-6 p.m., Kroger, 555 Marion Road.

July 30, 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Mount Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia St.

Johnsville

July 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6808 State Route 314.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

