Buckeye Valley plans First 4 Reunion

Come share some memories with the original Baron student body on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. It will be at the Jug Grill & Patio, 837 North Houk, Delaware.

On Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. is the Tour BV High School and at 3 p.m. reunion at BV Middle School, locatded next to the high school.

Complimentary snacks, hors d’oeuvre and drinks will be available. Donations accepted.

Bring any BV memorabilia that you care to display. It is for classes from 1964-1967.

For further information, contact:

• 1964: Nancy VanDyke French, french2fam5@gmail.com.

• 1965: Donald Goodman, dmg1783@gmail.com.

• 1966: Jack Chaffin, karenchaffin2@aol.com.

• 1967: Chris Acker, ackerca@aol.com or phone 740-816-1724.