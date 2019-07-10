OhioHealth hospitals receive an ‘A’ for patient safety

COLUMBUS — All eligible OhioHealth hospitals, including OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, were awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

The designation recognizes the hospital’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D,’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“As a healthcare system, there is nothing more important than the safety of our patients,” said OhioHealth North Market Leader Bruce Hagen. “This honor validates the commitment we make every day to improve the health of those we serve through countless safety and quality measures.”

The full list of eligible OhioHealth hospitals to receive the recognition includes: OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Berger Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Critical access hospitals, such as OhioHealth Shelby Hospital and OhioHealth Hardin Hospital, are not issued Safety Graded by Leapfrog.

“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.”