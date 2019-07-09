Patrol reports 12 deaths during holiday period

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 12 people lost their lives in 12 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Wednesday, July 3 and ended Sunday, July 7.

Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least three of those crashes.

Troopers made 709 arrests for impaired driving and 507 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 809 crashes and made more than 55,000 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 4,500 motorists.

“Impaired driving is a risk to everyone’s safety on our roads,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent. “That’s why troopers make OVI enforcement a priority.”

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 to July 4, there were 4 fatal crashes that killed 8 people. Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

For a complete breakdown and map of Patrol activity, visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/July4th2019_ReportPIO.pdf

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_OHP.jpg