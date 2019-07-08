Armed robbery at Marengo bank

MARENGO — An armed robbery took place Monday afternoon at the U.S. Bank branch here.

At 2:30 p.m., a white male wearing a black shirt, yellow safety vest, aviator sunglasses, black hat and fake beard walked through the front doors and asked to open a checking account, according to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

The teller asked for his ID and the suspect said no. He showed the teller a hand gun in his waist band.

The man told her he wanted her large bills. She gave him money through the window and he put it into a black backpack.

The suspect left on foot south on Main Street and east on Walnut. He then proceeded North on Seymour and left the area in an off white mid size four door, with a loud exhaust, parked at Gene’s Auto.

He was in the passenger side and had a male get away driver. The vehicle went west on State Route 229.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-946-4444. You may remain anonymous.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_bank-robber.jpg Courtesy Photo