OFFICER RETREAT HELD

The Mount Gilead FFA chapter held its annual Officer Retreat on June 27-29th in Butler, Ohio.

The officers, Olivia Looker, Taylor Nelson, Aunica Doller, Taylor Stephen, Makenzie Strahm, Nora Kelty, Alexis McCoy and Cameran Thornton, attended the retreat. Many team-bonding activities, as well as event planning took place. Mr.Gompf and Mr.Howell provided transportation and supervision throughout the trip.

To start off the retreat, the team met at the school to load up. After the schedule for the day was discussed, they made their way to Kroger to pick up cooking supplies to last the three days. Each officer was partnered up with someone to cook a meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

This turned out to be a great bonding experience. The house the officers stayed in was located in Butler.After everyone arrived at the house we unloaded and had dinner, followed by a planning session.

The second day was spent at the Altitude Trampoline Park. The officer team enjoyed spending a few hours burning off energy while jumping on the trampolines. Two sessions were held to conclude planning for the new school year. On the third day everyone woke up and ate breakfast, then headed for home.

Officer Retreat is a great opportunity to plan for the new year as well as bonding throughout the team.

