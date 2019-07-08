Andrew Wick running for prosecuting attorney

MOUNT GILEAD — Local attorney Andrew Wick has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for Morrow County Prosecuting Attorney in the March 2020 primary.

Wick, a fourth-generation Morrow County resident and Republican, graduated from Mount Gilead High School before attending Ohio Northern University where he earned his law degree and completed an internship with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wick returned to Mount Gilead with his wife, Laura, to join his father, Donald Wick, in practice at the law office that his grandfather, Dale Hildebrand, established in the early 1950s. Since opening his practice, Wick has represented clients in criminal matters in Morrow, Ashland, Crawford, Delaware, Knox, Marion, Richland, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

Andrew and Laura have a son, Aiden, and a rescue dog Roe.

Since returning to Morrow County, Wick has served on numerous boards such as the American Red Cross Advisory Board, Hospital Ethics Board, and We Care Community Partners. Wick has also been an active volunteer with the American Red Cross, Hospice of Morrow County, the Tomorrow Center and volunteers for numerous organizations in the community and at the Morrow County Fair.

Wick believes that his broad experiences as an Intern in the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Guardian Ad Litem, Death Penalty Certified Criminal Defense Lawyer, and Village Solicitor have formed a strategy to address the issues facing the Morrow County Prosecuting Attorney’s office as Morrow County grows and develops.

Key issues that Wick will address are timely service to county and township officials, effective and consistent communication with law enforcement, addressing a stronger focus on the drug epidemic in the county, and a commitment to professionalism and fiscal efficiency of the office.

Wick believes in the motto justice for all and welcomes the opportunity to speak with any individuals or groups about their concerns and his campaign. Wick also invites those interested in learning more to visit his political Facebook page www.facebook.com/citizensforwick or website www.andrewswick.com where he will post appearances, opportunities to support his campaign and other information.

