COMMUNITY CALENDAR

July 13

Christmas in July bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., OSU quilt raffle, vendors, silent auction, entertainment, 160 Howard St., Mount Vernon. Call 740-397-3841 for information.

Cardington First United Methodist Church, at 300 South Marion Street, Ice Cream Social; 5-7 p.m. Chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, chicken and noodles, salads, dessert and ice cream. A free will donation will be accepted with proceeds going to mission projects supported by the United Methodist Men. Contact the church office at 419-864-0015, weekdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., if you have questions.

All-U-Can-Eat-Pancake Breakfast at Sacred Hearts Church. Serving 7-10 a.m., 4680 U.S. 42, Cardington. Proceeds to benefit Snuggled in Hope Quilts for Flying Horse Farms campers.

July 15

Level Up Story Time with special guest reader Sheriff John Hinton. Mount Gilead Public Library. For kids Grades 1-3 a “big kid” version of story hour with longer books, crafts and fun. Lower level starting at 5:45 p.m.

July 16-17

Wild Days at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center for kids ages 3-13; 9:30-11:30 a.m.

July 23

Gale Martin from Natives in Harmony will present a program on pollinators at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center; 6 p.m.

July 19

Mount Gilead annual car show, 6-9 p.m., south Main Street, downtown. Open to all antique vehicles; $10 per vehicle to enter. Prizes, 50/50 drawing, food and oldies music. Co-sponsored by the Mount Gilead Merchants Association and the Morrow County Hospital.

July 20

Sparta Alumni Banquet at Highland High School cafeteria; social time at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. Alumni class of 1959 will be honored. Anyone who attended Sparta School is welcome. Contact David “Mike” Ray at 419-768-3801 by July 13.

July 22-23

Village of Mount Gilead curbside pickup of yard waste, tree limbs, sticks, etc. For info call 419-946-4861.

July 29-Aug. 2

Vineyard Church in Fulton is inviting youths ages five and up to their Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Games, crafts and singing will be led by Heather McCann and Tonya Kanode. Snacks will also be served. Pastor is Jerry Stephens.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

