Musicians plan benefit to fight childhood cancer

• Four hundred campsites are available for rental at 616 State Route 61, Marengo.

• They can be purchased at the gate or in advance at bluegrassclassic.com or by calling 740-548-4199.

• Tickets are $40 for one day or $120 for all 4 days. Children ages 11-15 pay half price and those 10 and under are free with each paying adult.

IF YOU GO

MARENGO — Darrel Adkins lost his daughter Amanda to brain cancer on Nov. 25, 2000.

Prior to her passing, Amanda received treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Adkins, a bluegrass musician and promoter, was approached by fellow artists to do a benefit for Amanda as she fought the illness. That was the birth of what this year is the 20th Musicians Against Childhood Cancer benefit show.

“Artists got involved and it’s a way for us to help other children,” Adkins said recently.

“I said we’d do it for one year, but they didn’t want to stop. I call them the MACC family.”

All proceeds from the July 24-27 event at the Cardinal Center campground will go toward the hospital’s research efforts. It’s the first one at this location.

The group has donated more than $1 million.

“Hopefully, one day we can save one child,” Adkins said.

Forty bluegrass and country artists will perform during the 4 days in southern Morrow County.

“It’s a nice mixture. We’ve got classic country and gospel music, along with bluegrass.

“It’s really a family atmosphere. These musicians don’t think of themselves as stars. They’ll stand around and talk to you,” Adkins said. “They’re real people.”

Among the performers is J.D. Crowe’s “Classic” performance.

“He’s been around a long time. Crowe followed the work of Earl Scruggs,” Adkins said.

Others include young classic country artist Mo Pitney, Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers and legendary Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, a highly decorated group.

“The community and business people are helping out … the Fishburns, Hatfield RV in Delaware,” he said.

“They’re trying to help people like us who are helping other people.”

Bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_doyle-lawson-quicksilver.jpg Bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. Courtesy Photo

By Anthony Conchel The Sentinel

IF YOU GO • Tickets are $40 for one day or $120 for all 4 days. Children ages 11-15 pay half price and those 10 and under are free with each paying adult. • They can be purchased at the gate or in advance at bluegrassclassic.com or by calling 740-548-4199. • Four hundred campsites are available for rental at 616 State Route 61, Marengo.

More information at www.musiciansagainstchildhoodcancer.com

More information at www.musiciansagainstchildhoodcancer.com