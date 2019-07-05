Morrow County man dies in Tuesday crash in Crawford County

NORTH ROBINSON — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a three-wheel motorcycle near the intersection of Ohio 602 and U.S. 30 on Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Wakely, 61, of Morrow County died at the scene. A passenger, Theresa Wakely, 64, also of Morrow was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital by Portland EMSwhere she is in critical condition..

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred at 4:14 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2. Kevin Wakely was eastbound on U.S. 30, east of Ohio, when for some reason he ran bike into the median and struck a drain. . Neither Kevin nor Theresa Wakely were wearing helmets, and both were thrown from the bike.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department and troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.