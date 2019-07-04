Ariel-Foundation Park welcomes McGuffey Lane

MOUNT VERNON — Ariel-Foundation Park will welcome central Ohio country rock band McGuffey Lane in concert on Saturday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. on the Schnormeier Event Center stage.

Music artist Delyn Christian will open for the band at 6 p.m. The event is free.

In 1972, founding members Steve George Reis (bass/ vocals) and Terry Efaw (steel guitar/ gut string guitar/ electric guitar) were a duo called “Scotch and Soda.” When they added Bobby Gene McNelley (vocalist/ guitarist), they renamed themselves McGuffey Lane after the street of Steve’s Athens, Ohio, home.

As their popularity grew, they added Dick Smith (drums/ vocals) and Stephen “Tebes” Douglass (keyboards/ harmonica/ vocals). In 1977, McGuffey Lane started playing at Zachariah’s Red Eye Saloon and soon became the house band. At that point, they added John Schwab (vocalist/ guitarist) who was opening for them as the sixth and final member of the original McGuffey Lane.

The group played at Zachariah’s through 1980. In August of 1980, they released their first self-titled album on Paradise Island Records selling 40,000 in the first three months. The album reached #1 in Columbus during the fall of 1980 which gained the attention of Atlantic Records. Atlantic released the album nationally on its Atco Label with sales of 175,000.

During the early 1980s, McGuffey Lane was a national act touring with Charlie Daniels, the Allman Brothers, The Judds and Marshall Tucker Band. In 1981 they released their second album, “Aqua Dreams,” followed by their third album, “Let the Hard Times Roll” in 1982. In early 1984, Douglass was killed in an automobile accident returning home from a show in Dayton. They released their fourth and final album for Atlantic, “Day by Day” and dedicated it to him. After this release, McNelley left the band to pursue a solo song writing career.

In 1985 McGuffey Lane went back to their Ohio roots playing clubs, concert halls, fairs and festivals. In 1986 they released “A McGuffey Lane Christmas,” a fundraiser for the Central Ohio Lung Association.

Courtesy Photo