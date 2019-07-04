Morrow County Farm Bureau offers agricultural tour

MOUNT GILEAD — Join us for a fun-filled afternoon at the Morrow County Farm Bureau Agricultural Tour on July 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. The drive-it-yourself tour includes Hoffman Meat Processing, Bunker’s Mill Winery, Groovy Plants Ranch, and Pleiades Maple Products.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the general public. Registration is not required, but appreciated. To RSVP, please email morrow@ofbf.org or call 419-747-7488. The group will be meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds by the shelter house near the Youth Building.

We encourage attendees to meet at the fairgrounds to get tour information, a map, and to carpool. Please enter the fairgrounds through Gate A.

Tours and demonstrations will give attendees insight on local agricultural industry including meat processing, wineries, maple syrup production, and the dairy industry. There will be samples, activities for kids, and the opportunity to purchase products.

The event is sponsored by the Morrow County Farm Bureau and the Morrow County OSU Extension agency.

The tour will begin at 1 p.m. Tour stops include:

• Hoffman Meat Processing, meat packing facility. Tour starts at 1 p.m. Located at 157 S 4th St., Cardington.

• Bunker’s Mill, winery. Tour starts at 2 p.m. Located at 102 E. Main St., Cardington.

• Groovy Plants Ranch, greenhouse. Tour starts at 3 p.m. Located at 4140 County Rd 15, Marengo.

• Pleiades Maple Products, maple sugar store. The Morrow County Dairy Association will partner at this stop. Tour starts at 4 p.m. Located at 3870 Township Road 115, Mount Gilead.

After the tour, we encourage participants to attend the Morrow County Extension Levy dinner at the fairgrounds. Dinner is 5 to 7 p.m.

For information, please visit morrow.ofbf.org and the Morrow County Farm Bureau Facebook page.