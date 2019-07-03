Gleaners celebrate independence

EDISON — Among the 23 members and two guests present at the recent meeting of Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Insurance Society were the youngest member Aiden Wick, 3, his grandmother, Julie Wick and his great grandmother, Doris Hildebrand.

The group met at the Edison Depot where Jim Osborn opened the meeting with a patriotic thought with emphasis on Red Skelton’s interpretation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

They reviewed their June activities which included a visit to and playing of bingo at Woodside where others joined in singing with the residents. They also participated in Relay for Life and 30 members volunteered at the Cardington Street Fair.

Deb Noll gave a review of the 4-H IMPACT goat clinic which was held at the Morrow County fairgrounds and attended by 134 parents, Gleaners and others.

Looking ahead they have scheduled their third IMPACT activity benefiting the food pantries of Morrow County when they meet in September. Marilyn Davis will chair this committee and is working with the libraries.

In November they will conduct their fourth IMPACT project for veterans under the leadership of Rosemary Levings. Also discussed was the Mission for Live program tentatively scheduled for late September. This will be a guest meeting stressing the importance of having life insurance.

The Gleaners will meet next on Aug. 4 at a site to be announced. For details on any of the arbor activities, call 419-864-7520 or 419-565-2887.

Members of Gleaners Life Insurance meeting at the Edison Depot. Shown, from left: Doris Hildebrand with her great grandson, Aiden Wick, Kitty Halfhill, Esther Yake, Dick Noll, Marilyn Weiler, Mike Reynolds, Julie Wick, Mary Jane Levings, Bob Davis, Deb Noll, Jim Osborn, Nancy Foos, Rita Barton, Rudy Gilbert and Donna Osborn. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_Gleaners-meet-in-June.jpg Members of Gleaners Life Insurance meeting at the Edison Depot. Shown, from left: Doris Hildebrand with her great grandson, Aiden Wick, Kitty Halfhill, Esther Yake, Dick Noll, Marilyn Weiler, Mike Reynolds, Julie Wick, Mary Jane Levings, Bob Davis, Deb Noll, Jim Osborn, Nancy Foos, Rita Barton, Rudy Gilbert and Donna Osborn. Courtesy Photo | Linda Ruehrmund