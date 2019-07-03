Municipal Court upgrades security

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Municipal Court has received a security upgrade, thanks to proceeds from the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Technology Grant Fund.

The $38,940 award was used to purchase an X-ray scanning system and walk-through metal detector for the Court’s Walnut Street entrance. The grant did not require any local matching funds to be used.

The Morrow County courthouse has an X-ray scanning system and walk-through metal detector at the main entrance to screen individuals entering the building. However, the Municipal Court did not have this type of equipment for its separate entrance.

In 2018, the Municipal Court received 11,796 new criminal and traffic filings arising from 10,857 incidents. Additionally, 719 new civil and small claims cases were filed. The high volume of cases results in a significant number of individuals conducting business in Municipal Court on a daily basis.

“Morrow County is not immune from threats and acts of violence,” said Judge Jenifer Murphy Burnaugh. “Therefore, the safety and security of all participants, counsel, visitors and employees must be a top priority.”

Judge Burnaugh expressed gratitude for the Ohio Supreme Court’s initiative to fund 47 local court projects with more than $2.9 million during this year’s technology grant awards. She also thanked the Morrow County Court of Common Pleas for assistance in preparing the successful grant application and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for security provided throughout the courthouse and during prisoner transports.

